Vernohn council to consider downtown curbside pick-up zones

A city report recommends Vernon council approve a three-month pilot of 10-minute downtown loading zones to support restaurants utilizing curbside pick-up.

At its Oct. 26 meeting, council directed staff to consult with the Downtown Vernon Association following a letter from the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, the Alliance of Beverage Licensees and BC Craft Brewers Guild. The groups requested creation of a program for designated pick-up zones so that businesses can enhance contactless curbside pick-up through the winter.

Administration recommends a test run beginning Dec. 1.

"Rather than permitting any business to convert parking spaces in front of their stores and restaurants into continuous curbside pick-up zones, these 10-minute loading zones could be utilized by patrons of multiple businesses while minimizing disruption to parking overall," the report states.

Administration recommends 12 locations on 30th Avenue (29th Street to 35th Street), with two curbside pick-up locations per block, one on each side.

The locations would consider parking volume, demand, requests from businesses, and would be identified using temporary signage.