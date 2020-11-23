Vernon Winter Carnival seeks city council backing on events

File photo

City council has been asked to draft a letter of support for the Vernon Winter Carnival Society regarding its application to host activities on Kin Race Track and at Polson Park.

Carnival is scheduled for Feb. 5-14 and has sought provincial approval to hold events it feels meet public health directives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Given the health and financial crisis many Canadians are going through, the Winter Carnival is an event that encourages health and well-being while still supporting the PHO's mandate of limiting the transmission of COVID-19," a report to council states.

Carnival's contingency plan includes individual events, each fully fenced, that will host no more than eight activities with a maximum of 50 people during each 1.5-hour period.

There will be an hour shutdown period between each turnover to allow for sanitization and a change of new volunteers.

There will also be full contact tracing, and all tickets must be ordered in advance.

Council will consider the request at its meeting this afternoon.

"The Winter Carnival is aware of the concerns being raised by increased COVID cases, but are confident that they can meet the guidelines and ensure safe measures are being implemented to protect the health and well-being of our community," the report states.