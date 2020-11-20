165482
162268
Vernon  

Regional District of North Okanagan implements mask and appointment policy

Masks at RDNO, please

- | Story: 316993

Face masks and appointments are now required at Regional District of North Okanagan facilities.

"Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the province and in the Interior Health region, the Regional District of North Okanagan is adjusting operations to facilitate customers and staff safety," the RDNO said in a press release.

"On Monday, Nov. 23, many regional district staff will be moving to a rotating schedule of staff working from home and in the office. Therefore, the RDNO office will be moving to be open on an appointment-only basis. In keeping with provincial health orders, masks are mandatory at all RDNO indoor facilities."

RDNO trails, parks, and playgrounds remain open, and users are reminded to maintain physical distance from others.

“We have been so impressed by the respect that our customers have shown when they visit our offices. Many already wear masks in our office, and everyone has been mindful of keeping their distance in the lobby. These measures are not being put in place because of a lack of compliance, but rather to reinforce the behaviours we are already seeing,” said RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

Residents are encouraged to access regional services online or by phone, if possible. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4312025
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
164827


Send us your News Tips!


164489


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cauldron
Cauldron Vernon SPCA >


165331


TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to brighten your day.  
TGIF Gifs- November 20, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brad Pitt delivers groceries to families in need
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has been giving back to the community in Los Angeles by...
Husky’s reaction to cup of tea is simply priceless
Must Watch
It looks like this stubborn husky does not want to drink tea from...
Labrasaurus Rex
Must Watch
Dog discovers he can touch the bottom of the pool. Hilarious.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
163947