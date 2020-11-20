Regional District of North Okanagan implements mask and appointment policy

Photo: RDNO

Face masks and appointments are now required at Regional District of North Okanagan facilities.

"Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the province and in the Interior Health region, the Regional District of North Okanagan is adjusting operations to facilitate customers and staff safety," the RDNO said in a press release.

"On Monday, Nov. 23, many regional district staff will be moving to a rotating schedule of staff working from home and in the office. Therefore, the RDNO office will be moving to be open on an appointment-only basis. In keeping with provincial health orders, masks are mandatory at all RDNO indoor facilities."

RDNO trails, parks, and playgrounds remain open, and users are reminded to maintain physical distance from others.

“We have been so impressed by the respect that our customers have shown when they visit our offices. Many already wear masks in our office, and everyone has been mindful of keeping their distance in the lobby. These measures are not being put in place because of a lack of compliance, but rather to reinforce the behaviours we are already seeing,” said RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregerson.

Residents are encouraged to access regional services online or by phone, if possible.