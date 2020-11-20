165289
Vernon RCMP fine two for party that broke COVID gathering rules

Two people have been fined after police attended a large party at a Vernon home Thursday night.

RCMP responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m., where they observed numerous people inside the residence, in addition to 5-10 people on a balcony.

As police approached, the partygoers quickly disappeared inside and refused to answer the door.

"It’s disappointing to see people taking part in these high-risk activities, blatantly disregarding the direction of the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry," RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release. 

"We believe the community overwhelmingly understands and supports the necessary measures that have been implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19. We urge everyone to behave in a safe, responsible manner."

Terleski says the primary focus of police on COVID-19 will continue to be education and awareness, "however should the public choose to disobey health authority mandates, they could find themselves paying for their actions in the sum of large fines."

Police did not release the location of the home in question, but two people each received a fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The incident remains under investigation.

