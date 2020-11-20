Cherryville pulls together for residents who lost home to fire

Photo: GoFundMe

An online fundraiser has been launched for a Cherryville family that lost their home to fire.

The Jervah family's home was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

"As most of you have heard by now, a family in Cherryville have lost everything due to a fire. This family is trying hard to stay positive, but (Wednesday) night they had to watch their family home go up in flames," GoFundMe campaign organizer Bethany McIsaac wrote on the page.

"The Jervahs have been a part of this community for many years and are some of the kindest people I know, sadly without insurance they now have to rebuild their life from the ground up."

Cherryville has no fire department, and the Creighton Valley Road area is outside the service area of the Lumby Fire Department.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $1,300.