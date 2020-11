Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's Schubert Centre has closed until further notice.

In a post on its Facebook page, the popular seniors activity centre said it is doing its part "to help slow down/stop the transmission of COVID-19 and keep all of you safe.

"Sorry for any inconvenience, however, we want to do our part."

Meals on Wheels service will still be available, the centre notes.

Regulars who usually drop in for lunch are urged to call 250-549-4201, Ext 6 to sign up for the service.