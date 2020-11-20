B.C. Supreme Court rules against OKIB in fight over land left in member's will

Photo: Google Street View

The Okanagan Indian Band has been ordered to halt efforts to evict a 70-year-old former member from land left to her in her aunt's will.

B.C. Supreme Court judge Madam Justice Watchuk, in a decision posted this week, ruled the band would cause "irreparable harm" to Marilyn Johnston if she were forced from the reserve on Westside Road.

Johnston was bequeathed property on the reserve from her aunt, who died in 2013.

However, the OKIB argued because she is no longer a band member she cannot own land on the reserve and must vacate the property. The band also sought ownership of the property and a restraining order against Johnston.

Lawyers for Johnston said she had been trying to reinstate her OKIB membership since 2002, but had hit numerous roadblocks after transferring it to the Nak’azdli Whut’en Indian Band in Fort St. James in 1988, where she previously worked with the victim services program.

She returned to live with her aunt, Rhoda Simla, in 2009. Her father and siblings are all OKIB members.

Simla died in 2013, and Johnston was named the sole beneficiary.

She currently lives in a two-bedroom home with her grandson on the 60-acre property, and her daughter lives in a trailer there.

"In considering the balance of convenience, it is important to note that the defendant first applied to the band for a transfer back of her membership in the band in 2002. The decision denying the application was made in 2019. In the intervening time, Ms. Johnston returned to live with her aunt in 2009, and her aunt died in 2013. Internal band documents indicate that in 2012 there was no impediment to approving the membership application. There were many attempts made by Ms. Johnston to communicate with the band and further her application throughout the years from 2002 to 2019," Watchuk wrote in her ruling.

"Had the band completed the process promptly or at least in 2012, the defendant would have been a member of the band when her aunt died."

Watchuk granted a stay of proceedings for a period of one year.

"It is the responsibility of the defendant to take all steps necessary to expedite in any way possible all matters with regard to her application," she added.