Final work on Polson Park boardwalk closes trail today

The Polson Park boardwalk trail is closed today.

A major upgrade project to the trail is nearing completion, and in order to finish the ramp access at the south end of the boardwalk, crews will need to close the trail for the day.

It is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Cyclists and pedestrians will need to detour around Polson Park by using the sidewalk along Highway 6 and along Kalamalka Lake Road.

Over the summer, the pedestrian and cycling route through the park was upgraded with an asphalt multi-use path. The project will also include the installation of new streetlights and low-level lighting to be added along the boardwalk and path, and additional wayfinding signs to be placed in and around the park.