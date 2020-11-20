165289
Vernon  

Vernon's VO2 Master taps market for high-tech sports fitness analysis

Local firm takes it to 'max'

A Vernon company has developed what it says is a wireless breakthrough in the field of exercise physiology.

VO2 Master's VO2 Max Analyzer is "the only metabolic measurement device in the world that is completely wireless and can be used while doing any form of exercise."

The wearable, app-based device accurately measures an athlete's metabolic fitness and is already being used by universities and pro sports teams.

VO2max is the maximum amount of oxygen an individual can utilize during intense exercise and is the best indicator of cardiovascular fitness and aerobic endurance. This is because the more oxygen a person can use during high-level exercise, the more energy they can produce.

“We’re very pleased to be able to provide a much simpler yet precise solution to metabolic testing,” says company president Peter O’Brien, a former competitive swimmer with Vernon's Kokanee Swim Club.

“For example, NFL coaches can use the device to test players’ VO2max values while they complete on-the-field endurance drills, providing data and insight of the highest relevance. This type of testing is something that couldn’t easily be done until now.”

Until recently, subjects were required to do such testing in a laboratory environment with bulky equipment or heavy backpack units with ungainly wires and tubes. 

The VO2 Master Analyzer shrinks this down to a wireless face mask that can be used while doing any form of exercise. It also significantly lowers the cost.

Such data is important for coaches and researchers seeking ways for athletes to get stronger and faster. 

Calculating an athlete’s VO2max, training zones and caloric needs are key pieces of information that can be used to optimize training and improve performance. 

"This intelligence can mean the difference between a gold medal or 10th place at the Olympics; and winning the Stanley Cup or finishing out of the playoffs," says O'Brien.

It can also provide everyday individuals with the insight necessary to dramatically improve their aerobic capabilities, enabling the likes of amateur hockey teams, cyclists and runners to perform better than ever.

