Vernon  

Vernon realtor John Christmas mapping out holidays lights tour

Realtor sees the light(s)

A Vernon realtor is compiling addresses for a self-guided tour of the best Christmas lights in town.

And he's the perfect man for the job.

John Christmas – yes, that's his real name – says this is his second year organizing the lights tour, and he's looking for people who plan on putting out big light displays to contact him, so they can be added to the list.

"This will be the second year of many that I hope to continue and, especially now with COVID, I expect this to be a real hit as it's perfect for small circles who live together."

Christmas says last year he had about 16 homes on the list, but he's hoping for more this time. So far, he has 11 addresses.

"Basically, I plan the most efficient route to take to see them and put them on a map," he says. "It's perfect for people to see on their own or with their family."

Growing up with the last name Christmas, the Royal LePage realtor says people always took note of his name ... "I'd get the same jokes all the time – do you work at the North Pole?"

Now, his name has become the inspiration for the tours.

"Growing up, my family always went out and did this," he said. "So, now, I just want to share it."

He expects to have a full list by the end of the month.

If you have a suggestion, you can email it to him at [email protected].

