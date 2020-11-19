165482
165847
Vernon  

Vernon Family Resource Centre offers helping hand for parents, families

Pick me up for parents

- | Story: 316866

Parents count, too.

Vernon's Family Resource Centre has had to redesign a number of its community programs to keep them COVID safe, but it continues to deliver.

Among them is Parents Count, Too.

Moms and dads who are feeling a bit overwhelmed can receive stress-relief care packages next month.

The packages will include a range of wellness, relaxation, and just fun items and activities, says centre executive director Jim Swingle.

As well, the centre is handing out Good Food Boxes this month on a first-come, first-served basis to families in need. If interested, email [email protected]

Starting in the new year, the centre will distribute monthly activity packages to seniors.

"The programs we used to drive our seniors to are on hold, so we’re bringing activities home to them," says Swingle.

“It’s key that we find ways to deliver services in a way that is COVID safe for everyone ... and we have a volunteer base that is excited to continue to support us and our families."

The Family Resource Centre has been helping Vernon individuals and families since 1993. It provides affordable counselling and support group services to 1,300 clients every year. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165044
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4259797
165 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


163538


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Havarti
Havarti Vernon SPCA >


163183


Similar movie posters

Galleries
Same ideas? Maybe…
Robot takes guests to table
Must Watch
“A robot named Peanut took us to our table at U & Me...
Reese Witherspoon names Walk the Line her ‘most rewarding experience’ on its 15th anniversary
Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon marked 15 years of her hit movie Walk the Line...
Toddler prefers watching soccer over kid shows
Must Watch
This kid is going places.
History Facts
Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164993
162894