Vernon Family Resource Centre offers helping hand for parents, families

Photo: Contributed

Parents count, too.

Vernon's Family Resource Centre has had to redesign a number of its community programs to keep them COVID safe, but it continues to deliver.

Among them is Parents Count, Too.

Moms and dads who are feeling a bit overwhelmed can receive stress-relief care packages next month.

The packages will include a range of wellness, relaxation, and just fun items and activities, says centre executive director Jim Swingle.

As well, the centre is handing out Good Food Boxes this month on a first-come, first-served basis to families in need. If interested, email [email protected].

Starting in the new year, the centre will distribute monthly activity packages to seniors.

"The programs we used to drive our seniors to are on hold, so we’re bringing activities home to them," says Swingle.

“It’s key that we find ways to deliver services in a way that is COVID safe for everyone ... and we have a volunteer base that is excited to continue to support us and our families."

The Family Resource Centre has been helping Vernon individuals and families since 1993. It provides affordable counselling and support group services to 1,300 clients every year.