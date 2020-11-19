Vernon Jubilee Hospital's Light a Bulb campaign is back

Photo: Jon Manchester

Light a Bulb is back at Vernon Jubilee Hospital – but will look a little different this year.

For over 30 years, the holiday season has been synonymous with lighting up a Christmas tree at the hospital to raise funds for critically needed equipment.

“We won’t be lighting a tree on the roof of the hospital for 2020," says VJH Foundation president Michael Kinghorn.

"We will keep our beloved White Heart glowing in respect of our workers and medical teams who continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe from Covid-19. However, we will be decorating Polson Tower with complementary strings of lights, allowing the community to get in the holiday spirit and to remind them that they can still light a bulb in support of health care this season."

This year, all funds raised through Light a Bulb will help purchase an additional echo cardiogram ultrasound­ in the medical imaging department of the cardiology unit.

The machine takes moving pictures of a patient's heart and is required to help reduce wait times for cardiac care.

The images can help find the source of unexpected chest pain, pressure or shortness of breath. In addition, they can indicate signs of heart disease, determine how well a heart is pumping blood, and can assess how well the heart valves are working.

“We currently have two echo cardiogram ultrasound machines at VJH, however, the need for a third machine is critical. In the North Okanagan right now, there are more than 1,200 residents waiting for an echo cardiogram ultrasound. The addition of one more machine would mean that wait times would be reduced by up to half,” says Dr. Danie Roux, head of internal medicine at VJH.

Donations can be made at www.vjhfoundation.org/donate, by phone at 250-558-1362, or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101 – 32nd St. Vernon BC V1T 5L2.

The campaign has a target of $275,000.