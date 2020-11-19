165834
Vernon  

Water service restored to Canadian Lakeview Estates overnight

Water main break repaired

- | Story: 316837

Corix Utilities reported Wednesday night it was on track to have a water main break repaired after it left Canadian Lakeview Estates residents without water for more than 24 hours.

As of 9:30 p.m., the private utility firm said it was "on track to have the water main repair completed this evening, and water pressure restored during the night."

Final backfill and cleanup is to be done today at the Vernon neighbourhood on Okanagan Lake, along with system flushing and water testing.

"As this event has resulted in a significant disturbance to the system, a boil-water advisory is in effect until further notice."

Residents are advised that tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use for drinking, ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth, baby formula, and bathing infants.

A water truck was on site for residents while the work was completed.

"Upon investigation, our crews discovered the break was at depth, and would require heavier equipment than was readily available. It would also require more thorough trench preparation," Corix spokesman Eric Wilson said earlier Wednesday.

"As such, work had to be suspended until this morning."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164553
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
3525585
206-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,900
more details
164731


Send us your News Tips!


163183


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Havarti
Havarti Vernon SPCA >


164489


History Facts

Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.
Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia
Showbiz
Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an...
Well I don’t know why he’s talking to a tree..
Must Watch
This is guaranteed to make your day.
Guilty Golden Retriever dog tries to smile herself out of trouble
Must Watch
Boo, the Golden Retriever, tries to get herself out of trouble by...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness coming in hot.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
163947