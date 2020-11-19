Water service restored to Canadian Lakeview Estates overnight

Photo: Contributed

Corix Utilities reported Wednesday night it was on track to have a water main break repaired after it left Canadian Lakeview Estates residents without water for more than 24 hours.

As of 9:30 p.m., the private utility firm said it was "on track to have the water main repair completed this evening, and water pressure restored during the night."

Final backfill and cleanup is to be done today at the Vernon neighbourhood on Okanagan Lake, along with system flushing and water testing.

"As this event has resulted in a significant disturbance to the system, a boil-water advisory is in effect until further notice."

Residents are advised that tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to use for drinking, ice cubes, food preparation, brushing teeth, baby formula, and bathing infants.

A water truck was on site for residents while the work was completed.

"Upon investigation, our crews discovered the break was at depth, and would require heavier equipment than was readily available. It would also require more thorough trench preparation," Corix spokesman Eric Wilson said earlier Wednesday.

"As such, work had to be suspended until this morning."