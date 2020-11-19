32nd Avenue reopens in downtown Vernon, temporary four-way stop in place

Photo: City of Vernon

A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue in downtown Vernon is nearing completion and the road has reopened to traffic between 33rd and 35th streets.

The project, which began in June, included rehabilitation of 285 metres of road, water main and storm sewer, and sanitary sewer replacement. The project also included some sidewalk replacement and upgrades, and the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 34th Street.

“The intersection used to be controlled by a two-way stop, so the updated traffic control measures are a change for local drivers,” says city transportation manager Amanda Watson. “Advance warning signs are being added to the area to remind drivers of the change.”

Infrastructure upgrades are still being completed for the new traffic signal, so a temporary four-way stop is now in place. The lights are expected to be activated in mid-December.