Local country singer Teigen Gayse recording EP in Coldstream

A local country singer is recording her new EP right here in the Okanagan.

Teigen Gayse, originally from Chetwynd, B.C., moved to Kelowna in 2012 to pursue her music career. She did some travelling to record in the United States, where spent a significant chunk of time in Texas doing small live shows during the pandemic.

Now she's back in her home province, and after spending some time back home in Chetwynd with her family, she is recording a new three-song EP at a home studio in Coldstream.

"We're almost finished my new single called I Don't Wanna Love Anymore," says Gayse.

She says the new single is a sad song but knows that people can relate to her journey of heartbreak.

"It's a song that everyone can relate to and I am so happy and proud that I wrote a song that everyone can relate to - I was in such a sad time when I wrote that song and I was in so much pain but I look back now and I'm like 'wow, I am so much stronger now."

"I'm just really glad that I can put something out there because everyone's felt that, everyone's had their relationship that burned to the ground and you're like I never want to do this again but then you get over it and you're in a relationship two months down the road and you do it all over again."

With the help of Jeff Johnson, a decorated producer in Coldstream the song is set to hit the airwaves early next year.

"I recorded in Calgary and then I recorded in Texas and now I'm recording in BC - so close to Kelowna, so close to home for me so it's so nice to know that Jeff is just right here - I wish would've known that before."

Gayse is Metis and hopes to be an advocate moving forward for Indigenous women in the music world.