Motorcycle riding club supports brother with MS through Harley draw

Bikers may have the reputation of being rough and tough – but they have a heart, too.

A North Okanagan riding club is organizing a fundraiser to help a friend in need.

James Dennision, president of the Iron Roughneck Brotherhood riding club, says he put together a benefit for his lifelong friend Kevin Baird, who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

The benefit includes a draw for a sweet bike – a top of the line 2013 Harley-Davidson Road King.

Dennison says prior to his diagnosis some years ago, Baird was a fellow rider and "the kind of guy who was a friend to everybody. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He'd stop on the side of the road to help people, bring their bike back to the shop and repair a flat tire, and then not accept any money for it."

"We look after our own," said Dennsion.

Baird has since had to give up riding, but that doesn't mean you can't help him out with the chance of winning your own wheels.

All proceeds, minus the cost of repairs to the salvaged bike, will go to Baird and also to the MS Society of Canada.

The odds of winning are good – just 500 tickets were printed at $100 each.

"It's a gorgeous bike, and fast, too," says Dennison. "I'm a little bit jealous."

Meanwhile, Baird has lost his home and is living in a camper in Abbotsford.

Tickets are available through the club's Facebook page or in person from members.

Dennison is quick to point out the club is not affiliated with any "one percenters" and is not a motorcycle gang.

"We're just a bunch of beer drinkers with a motorcycle problem," he quipped.