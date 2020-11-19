Ministry of Transportation finds AIM Roads compliant in contract requirements

Photo: File photo

After a couple of significant snowfalls so far this season, the Ministry of Transportation says it is satisfied with the road maintenance conducted by AIM Roads.

The ministry found AIM was in compliance with contract requirements for both significant snowfalls that occurred in October and November.

"During significant snowfall events, contractors prioritize their resources on numbered routes first, followed by high-volume secondary routes and then the side road network," says the ministry.

"During the second snowfall, due to the focus on the numbered and high-volume routes, there were some lower-volume side roads that were identified by AIM Roads as being out of contract specifications."

The ministry issues non-conformance reports when contractors are not meeting expectations, which includes a requirement where the contractor corrects the issue and creates a plan to address the issue in the future.

This follows complaints to the ministry from the Commonage Road Improvement Committee, which represents residents of Predator Ridge, about ongoing maintenance on the route.

Castanet reached out to AIM about Commonage Road, but was referred by a spokesperson back to the ministry.

It also looks to the contractor to proactively identify its own challenges and provide the ministry with the steps they are taking to mitigate the issues, which was the case during the Nov. 10 snowfall event.

"We encourage people with safety concerns regarding road conditions in their area to contact their local maintenance contractor," says the ministry. "The ministry reminds drivers to use the appropriate winter tires, drive to conditions and to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date highway travel information before heading out in winter driving conditions."