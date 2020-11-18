Baxter Bridge near Enderby to open to light traffic overnight as repair work continues

Photo: Google Street View

The closed Baxter Bridge east of Enderby will reopen to light traffic this evening.

"Our original estimate still appears very much achievable. The good news is that we are opening the bridge crossing up to cars and pickup trucks (under 5,000 kg GVW) at 5 p.m. today," Ministry of Transportation bridge area manager Chad Marsh said in an email Wednesday afternoon.

Cars and pickups will be able to cross daily between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following morning.

The bridge will remain closed during the day as work continues to repair a failed support truss.

"At 8 a.m., the same closures we have done this week will apply and there will be pedestrian (access) only, no vehicles, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.," says Marsh.

Repair work began on Monday, following the failure of a support truss.

The “serious structural issue" forced the closure of the bridge on Nov. 9 to all but pedestrians and light emergency vehicles.

It was anticipated the repairs would take three to six weeks before the bridge is fully reopened.