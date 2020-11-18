165076
Vernon  

Vernon's Sun-FM to switch to country format

Big change on radio dial

- | Story: 316765

There are some big changes on the Vernon radio dial.

At noon on Thursday, pop hits station Sun-FM will rebrand as Pure Country 105.7, Bell Media B.C. Interior general manager Ken Kilcullen confirms in a leaked press release.

The station will play hits from the likes of Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more.

Weekdays will start with a new morning show.

Longtime morning show host Betty Selin and co-host Jehrett Schafer have been let go, along with afternoon host April Kimble.

Bell is apparently looking for its "next morning star," and in the meantime U.S. radio personality Bobby Bones will serve double duty in the mornings.

The afternoon show will be hosted by Kelowna's Roo Phelps, with Shannon Ella at midday.

"We are blending our intensely local programming with a brand that is instantly recognized for its connection to celebrities and entertainment elements that reach far beyond our local market," said Kilcullen.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164553
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4307801
826 Lawson
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$950,000
more details
164177


Send us your News Tips!


165332


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Vernon SPCA >


164489


Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163720
163947