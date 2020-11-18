Vernon's Sun-FM to switch to country format

Photo: Google Street View

There are some big changes on the Vernon radio dial.

At noon on Thursday, pop hits station Sun-FM will rebrand as Pure Country 105.7, Bell Media B.C. Interior general manager Ken Kilcullen confirms in a leaked press release.

The station will play hits from the likes of Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more.

Weekdays will start with a new morning show.

Longtime morning show host Betty Selin and co-host Jehrett Schafer have been let go, along with afternoon host April Kimble.

Bell is apparently looking for its "next morning star," and in the meantime U.S. radio personality Bobby Bones will serve double duty in the mornings.

The afternoon show will be hosted by Kelowna's Roo Phelps, with Shannon Ella at midday.

"We are blending our intensely local programming with a brand that is instantly recognized for its connection to celebrities and entertainment elements that reach far beyond our local market," said Kilcullen.