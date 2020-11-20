Santas Anonymous getting ready for the holiday push

The holiday season is upon us, which means Santas Anonymous is preparing for the holiday rush.

Santas Anonymous provides gifts for children of all ages year-round, but Christmastime is the busiest.

Their office is open Monday to Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for both shoppers and donors, but you can't just drop in.

"First thing you have to do to shop is call ahead and book an appointment, that we can space people out since we can only have a certain number of people in the store," says president Perry Wainwright. "Parents register for a care card for their kids, and that's how you are able to browse the shop."

Even though the pandemic has hurt donations, Santas Anonymous still has full shelves to make sure needy families are able to provide presents for their kids on Christmas morning.

"We get our biggest reward here when someone thanks us for helping them save Christmas for their kids," says Wainwright. "This is obviously a tough time for everybody, so we hope that we can help make a kid's Christmas special."

There are many ways to donate to Santas Anonymous, which accepts any gift for children up to age 12.

You can bring your donations to the back door of their office on 29th Street during operating hours. There are also donation barrels at the Brew Mart on Kalamalka Lake Road and at Cobs Bread on Anderson Way.

When you donate a new toy at Cobs, you will receive a free loaf of bread.