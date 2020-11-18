165655
165847
Vernon  

RCMP asks public for help in finding missing Vernon man

Have you seen this man?

- | Story: 316756

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 15.

Lezard has black hair and brown eyes, and stands five feet seven inches tall. He weighs 260 pounds.

Police are concerned for his health and well being, and Lezard's family and friends say it is unlike him to be out of contact for this long.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161351
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4282722
1045 Sutherland Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$275,000
more details
164990


Send us your News Tips!


163183


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Vernon SPCA >


165038


Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
163919