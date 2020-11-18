RCMP asks public for help in finding missing Vernon man

Photo: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 15.

Lezard has black hair and brown eyes, and stands five feet seven inches tall. He weighs 260 pounds.

Police are concerned for his health and well being, and Lezard's family and friends say it is unlike him to be out of contact for this long.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.