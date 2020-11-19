165482
Missing Vernon man found, is safe, say RCMP

Missing man located

UPDATE: Thursday 7:45 a.m.

Vernon RCMP advise that the 48-year-old man reported missing on Nov. 15 has been located, and is safe and well.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday 3 p.m.

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

George Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 15.

Lezard has black hair and brown eyes, and stands five feet seven inches tall. He weighs 260 pounds.

Police are concerned for his health and well being, and Lezard's family and friends say it is unlike him to be out of contact for this long.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local police detachment or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

