Residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates say they've been without water service for more than a day

Photo: Google Maps

Residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates, at the southern edge of Vernon on Okanagan Lake, report having been without water for more than 24 hours.

It's not yet known what caused the service disruption or when it might be rectified.

Although the neighbourhood is part of the City of Vernon, due to its remoteness, its water service is provided by Corix Utilities, an international utility provider.

"Water has always been an issue in the area. But a water outage for 24 hours with no update as to what is going on is a little much," said one resident.

"We are supposed to wash more frequently with COVID, no water becomes more of an issue. At least deliver bottled water."

The neighbourhood has apparently been under a water advisory since mid-summer.

Castanet has reached out to both Corix and the Lakeview Estates Community Association for more information.