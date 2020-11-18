165076
Vernon  

Burst water main shuts off water to residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates

Without water 24 hours

- | Story: 316750

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The apparent cause of a water outage at Canadian Lakeview Estates is a burst water main.

"The cause of the water outage is a burst water main directly outside of our house on the corner of Tronson and Farchant Way. This resulted in the flooding of our entire yard and crawl space," says resident Jacqueline Barnett.

Pictures from Barnett show the crawl space full of water and water flowing across the property.

ORIGINAL: 1:35 p.m.

Residents of Canadian Lakeview Estates, at the southern edge of Vernon on Okanagan Lake, report having been without water for more than 24 hours.

It's not yet known what caused the service disruption or when it might be rectified.

Although the neighbourhood is part of the City of Vernon, due to its remoteness, its water service is provided by Corix Utilities, an international utility provider.

"Water has always been an issue in the area. But a water outage for 24 hours with no update as to what is going on is a little much," said one resident. 

"We are supposed to wash more frequently with COVID, no water becomes more of an issue. At least deliver bottled water."

The neighbourhood has apparently been under a water advisory since mid-summer.

Castanet has reached out to both Corix and the Lakeview Estates Community Association for more information.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165158
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4282722
1045 Sutherland Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$275,000
more details
164177


Send us your News Tips!


165124


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Vernon SPCA >




Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
162268