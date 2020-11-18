JCI Vernon opens nominations for city's Good Citizen of the Year

Photo: JCI Vernon Resi Nagler

Nominations are being accepted for Vernon's 2020 Good Citizen of the Year.

“There are so many people in our community who do so much, and to celebrate all of the volunteers out there, we want to continue recognizing individuals and the value of what they do. Although one individual is ultimately chosen to receive the award, all volunteers contributions are highlighted through the continuation of this award,” says JCI Vernon good citizen committee co-chair Amy Markin.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8, and the recipient will be surprised later that month.

“Typically, the recipient would be proudly escorted in the (Vernon) Winter Carnival parade and attend Winter Breakout, however this year we are looking to recognize the recipient in a different way due to the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19 precautions," said co-chair Robbie Hoyte.

Nominations should include first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information, personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, and the nominator's contact information.

For more information, email [email protected].

Last year's recipient was Resi Nagler.