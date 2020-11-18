165257
165847
Vernon  

JCI Vernon opens nominations for city's Good Citizen of the Year

Good citizens sought

- | Story: 316729

Nominations are being accepted for Vernon's 2020 Good Citizen of the Year.

“There are so many people in our community who do so much, and to celebrate all of the volunteers out there, we want to continue recognizing individuals and the value of what they do. Although one individual is ultimately chosen to receive the award, all volunteers contributions are highlighted through the continuation of this award,” says JCI Vernon good citizen committee co-chair Amy Markin.

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 8, and the recipient will be surprised later that month.

“Typically, the recipient would be proudly escorted in the (Vernon) Winter Carnival parade and attend Winter Breakout, however this year we are looking to recognize the recipient in a different way due to the changing circumstances caused by COVID-19 precautions," said co-chair Robbie Hoyte.

Nominations should include first and last name of the nominee as well as their contact information, personal characteristics of the nominee, volunteer work performed, and the nominator's contact information. 

For more information, email [email protected].

Last year's recipient was Resi Nagler.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4286616
314 3185 Via Centrale
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$399,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


161329


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Casper
Casper Vernon SPCA >


164489


Mommy says no…but why not see what happens

Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020
Galleries
If it’s weirdness you are looking for, you’ve come to...
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jesy Nelson taking ‘extended’ break from Little Mix
Music
British singer Jesy Nelson will be taking an "extended"
Tiny pots
Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162960
163919