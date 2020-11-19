Animal Food Bank seeking holiday help for animals in need

Photo: Nicole Wilks

Food banks aren't just for humans anymore.

The Okanagan Animal Food Bank launched a little over a year ago, filling a gap in the safety net where animals in need were overlooked. Since its inception, the organization has helped a significant number of pets and their owners.

"On average, we help about 35 families per month with 1,000 pounds of food," says co-founder Nicole Wilks. "We also donate 700 pounds of pet food to organizations who help low-income and homeless people."

The number of Animal Food Bank users has fluctuated throughout the pandemic as need and demand rose and fell.

"Things died down in January after the holidays, and we levelled out to about 150 pounds a week," says Wilks. "When COVID hit we spiked to 1,200 pounds a week, but then when CERB came we died right back down again."

The holidays were a busy time for the Animal Food Bank last year, and they are expecting the need to increase again in the coming weeks.

"We went through 2,000 pounds of food in the last two weeks of December last year, and my guess is that we'll need at least 3,000 pounds this year," says Wilks. "I expect the need will rise since this year has not been easy on people."

The organization has a number of ways you can contribute throughout the Okanagan. In Vernon, donations and supplies can be dropped off Pet Planet Vernon Square, and they will also accept credit card donations over the phone for people who wish to call in a gift card to the food bank.

Kelowna has three drop-off locations at Trailblazers KLO, Trailblazers Glenmore and Total Pet on Harvey Avenue. West Kelowna also has a drop-off area at Pet Planet PrairieWest.

For more information, visit the Animal Food Bank's website, which also includes an online request for help form.