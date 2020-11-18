Vernon Winter Carnival pushing Interior Health to reconsider their gathering proposal

Photo: File photo/Darren Handschuh

Vernon Winter Carnival organizers are asking Interior Health to reconsider their gathering proposal.

The carnival was asking the health authority to adjust their crowd size restrictions in order to host a number of events in one location. Their proposal outlined many of the carnival's events would be hosted at Kin Race Track, with a sizeable distance between each section.

They wanted IH to classify each event as its own gathering, which would allow 50 people at each location. This proposal would allow more people to attend the carnival in a large open space, all while adhering to social distancing and gathering restrictions.

Interior Health declined the carnival's proposal, citing that Kin Race Track is classified as one space and cannot be sectioned off. This means only 50 people total are allowed in the whole space, which has led carnival organizers to ask IH to reconsider.

"What we were asking for was to allow 800 people on the site per day in an eight-hour period, and we were going to have every activity as its own 50-person event, but IH said no," says Vicki Proulx, executive director for the carnival. "It's frustrating because it's such a huge area and it's outside, but I understand that there are restrictions in place."

The proposal is being sent back to the provincial health officer for reconsideration, and if she says no, then the carnival committee will move on to plan B.

"Plan B is pretty much structuring the carnival as we have in the past, just with fewer people," says Proulx. "It's looking like we're going to have over 100 events, so that's very exciting."

The City of Vernon may send a letter of support along with the proposal to the provincial health officer if the motion gets passed by city council.

Proulx says winter carnival will be moving forward next year even if stricter rules get implemented between now and then, as many events are already scheduled to go virtual.