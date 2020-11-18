Predator Ridge residents angry over AIM Roads maintenance on Commonage Road

Photo: Predator Ridge Homeowners Group

A local group of homeowners are airing out their frustration with AIM Roads over their maintenance, or lack thereof, on Commonage Road and Bailey Road.

The Commonage Road Improvement Committee (CRIC) was formed in 2018 by Predator Ridge homeowners due to public safety concerns with road maintenance on the two roadways. The group took their concerns to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure MoTI) that year, and the ministry conducted a volume count on Commonage and Bailey.

"There was a major increase in traffic volumes along this corridor, and we found the 2018 maintenance level was not keeping up with traffic volume," says Jane Toppozini, chair of the CRIC. "We weren't just concerned with winter hazards either, the summer brings a large number of cyclists."

The 2018 count registered 1,500–2,000 vehicles per day in the winter and 3,600 cars per day in the summer. Within one week of the 2018 winter count Commonage Road was reclassified from a Class C route to Class B, which puts the road on tier below major highways for winter maintenance priority.

This appeased the group, but only for a short period. AIM Roads and the Ministry of Transportation signed a 10-year winter maintenance agreement and has received many complaints for their work this past winter, including criticism from Predator Ridge residents.

"The previous company to hold the road maintenance contract for this area was not bad, they had their issues but they at least understood that Commonage and Bailey Roads Corridor was designated a Class B – and they maintained it that way, especially during the winter months," says Toppozini.

"We are not clear what the standards were for awarding AIM Roads this new contract but this company is clearly over its head, their first winter was a complete disaster. They were not prepared for the workload and the vast area that they needed to cover, plus they had a complete breakdown in communications. It was clear to us that they were not properly organized or prepared to properly deal with the levels of winter road maintenance in the Okanagan."

Toppozini compares AIM's service on Commonage and Bailey Roads to Class C service, rather than their assigned Class B certification. She says after many phone calls and emails to the local MoTI office she was able to get them to meet with AIM, but to no avail.

"Even after all that the company still continued to do less than mediocre winter maintenance – AIM was sighted on many occasions last year for non-compliance," says Toppozini. "It still took weeks to get the company to communicate the information down to road crews."

With a few days of significant snowfall under our belts this year, Toppozini says not much has changed. A multi-vehicle collision was reported on Commonage Road a week ago, along with numerous other incidents.

"This company has major challenges, and we need the province to hold them accountable," Toppozini says.

"The ministry is responsible for ensuring that the citizens of B.C. have safe and appropriate transportation access. As citizens and taxpayers of B.C., we are fed up. We need something done before we see another major fatality on Commonage Road."

The CRIC will be taking a petition to the provincial government to take action against AIM Roads, and the group has already asked the ministry to issue three non-compliance notices to AIM so far this year.

"When we poll our residents each year about their concerns, the safety of Commonage Road usually ranks number one," says Brad Pelletier, the senior vice president of Wesbild Okanagan, the owners of Predator Ridge. "We're no longer a seasonal community here and I think it's very important that our residents come together and put pressure on the ministry to improve those roads."