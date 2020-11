Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Guy Roy, 32, is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.



Roy is described as: six feet three inches tall, 216 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.