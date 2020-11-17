Downtown Vernon Association gearing up for Christmas Kickoff campaign

One of Santa's helpers was seen running around Vernon on Tuesday.

A Downtown Vernon Association camera crew was filming a promotional video with the elf as a teaser for its upcoming Christmas Kickoff campaign.

"Starting Nov. 27, there will be carollers, visits with Santa, and elves giving away gifts right here in downtown Vernon," says Peter Kaz, promotions co-ordinator for the DVA.

"We'll have carollers and elves every Friday and Saturday, entertaining people from afar, and the elf himself will have some gifts. Santa will be at Teach & Learn every Saturday in December, but he will also come early on Nov. 27, which is a Friday."

Along with the family-friendly events, the DVA has also lined up free parking every Saturday from Nov. 28 to Dec. 19 to encourage more people to come downtown and do their Christmas shopping locally this year.

"We want people to be outside and get some fresh air, pop into a couple shops," says Kaz. "There's over 550 businesses and services downtown, so there's definitely something you can find for everyone in your family."

The pandemic has forced the DVA to get creative with its Christmas event planning, which has been adapted to incorporate social distancing.

For more information, visit the DVA's Facebook or Instagram pages.