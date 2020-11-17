165076
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP collar West Kelowna man in stolen vehicle

Prolific offender nabbed

RCMP from three detachments in the Shuswap and North Okanagan co-ordinated to arrest a prolific offender early Friday.

Vernon RCMP assisted members from the Chase and Salmon Arm detachments, who were tracking a stolen vehicle into the Falkland area.

Officers mobilized to intercept the vehicle, and about 3 a.m. located it driving on Highway 97, near Salmon River Road.

Police trailed the suspect, who eventually turned onto a rural property on 4300-block of L&A Road in Spallumcheen.

After abandoning the stolen truck, the suspect then stole a second vehicle from the location and continued attempts to evade police, says spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

Once the second vehicle became disabled, the suspect fled on foot, and Vernon Police Dog Services continued the chase.

Police dog Hawkes successfully tracked the suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby ravine. 

Christopher Ryan Trethewey, 43, of West Kelowna is charged with possession of stolen property, break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of breaching a release order.

He remains in custody.

