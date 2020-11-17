City of Vernon signs memorandum of understanding with Okanagan Landing and District Community Association

Photo: Contributed

A memorandum of understanding between the City of Vernon and Okanagan Landing and District Community Association will see development of a park improvement plan to ensure the long-term sustainability of Paddlewheel Hall, Station House Museum, Paddlewheel Park and its boat launch.

The memorandum was endorsed at council's Nov. 9 meeting.

"It is expected that the city would provide the capital funding for the improvements, however the association is working on future fundraising activities for the facilities and park," association president Cyril Karvonen said in a press release.

"This MOU is a great step forward in continuing the strategic direction in preserving the heritage and park for the community and public," he added.

Karvonen said the association looks forward to working with city staff and the public on a consultative process to develop and implement a long-term park improvement plan.

April 8 will be the 72nd anniversary of the association’s incorporation in 1949.

"We are a small volunteer board who work to preserve the heritage of the hall and museum and provide a community park and public boat launch. Many say that 2020 park usage and boat launch activity was the highest seen in years," said Karvonen.

For more information, visit www.Paddlewheel.ca.