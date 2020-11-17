Kalamalka Rotary Club gives $10,000 to Vernon Ski Club — still seeking support for online Dream Auction

Photo: Contributed

COVID-19 may have ended the Vernon Ski Club's provincial and national championships in 2020 but upgrades to the club's cabin at Silver Star Mountain have continued, thanks to a $10,000 donation from the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

The 28-year-old club cabin received new windows, doors and siding as part of the upgrade project.

“We are fortunate to have the club cabin thanks to the efforts made ... by our past members, along with the support of the Canada West Sports Training Society,” said club president Murray Smith.

The club has helped develop young ski racers for more than 85 years.

Its cabin was fundraised, designed and built by volunteers and supporters of the club in 1992.

“We believe that our programs foster not only ski racing skills, but amazing technical skiers by offering a fun, safe progression with a peer group of advanced skiers and outstanding coaches. Our philosophy is that the best racers also build athleticism outside of the gates with lots of time skiing the whole mountain,” adds Smith. “We take pride in the fact that many VSC athletes move on to regional, provincial, national and university teams, as well as every athlete focusing on excellence in skiing and life.”

The total cost of the upgrades was $46,000. Fundraising from raffle tickets and Vernon's annual ski swap covered the balance.

Meanwhile, Kal Rotary has been forced to cancel its annual Dream Auction fundraiser this year due to the pandemic.

However, an online campaign is accepting donations until Nov. 21.