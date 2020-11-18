Vernon baker launches effort to feed less fortunate with Baked Blessings

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon baker is hoping to bless the less fortunate this Christmas.

Crystal Hedlund of home-based Crystal's Baked Blessings has been selling her creations by donation since March.

"When COVID hit and I started hearing about how community resources were dwindling for the low income, seniors and homeless, it really struck a chord with me," says Hedlund. "I was on EI from my previous position, and I had nothing but time.

"I have always loved baking for people ... (and) that is when something clicked for me, it seemed like a no-brainer."

Raising $1,000 she has been able to give more than 200 bagged lunches to the homeless, as well as baked goods for those who have fallen on hard times. She has also donated to the food bank and other local causes.

"It exploded from there!" she says. "100% of donations go towards ingredients so I can provide low-income families baked goods at no charge to them, and I donate 100% of my time and always have."

At Thanksgiving, she provided a fully prepared turkey dinner to a low-income senior on disability, and she has donated over 30 custom cakes for birthdays, weddings, engagements and other occasions.

Now, she's taking that idea and expanding it for Christmas.

Hedlund started a GoFundMe campaign to provide five low-income North Okanagan families with Christmas stockings, gifts, a full turkey dinner "and, of course, a box full of baked goodies."

She's seeking nominations at [email protected].

At the same time Hedlund is looking for a location with a commercial kitchen to expand her business so she can help more people.

A low-income mother herself, Hedlund has five children and also recently took in her nephew.

You can help out via Facebook or GoFundMe.