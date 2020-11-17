Partial reopening of damaged Baxter Bridge looks like it will be ahead of schedule

Photo: Google Street View

A partial reopening of the closed Baxter Bridge east of Enderby will happen sooner than anticipated.

The Ministry of Transportation says its maintenance contractor began repairs on Monday, following the failure of a support truss.

The “serious structural issue" forced the closure of the bridge on Nov. 9 to all but pedestrians and light emergency vehicles.

The ministry says an area at both ends of the bridge has been coned off to provide a working/storage area for equipment and materials.

"To ensure everyone’s safety during repairs and maintain pedestrian access, we will begin having scheduled crossing times for pedestrians. There are scheduled crossings during the day every two hours on the hour for those already at the bridge waiting to cross. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian crossing outside of work hours," bridge area manager Chad Marsh said in an email update.

"At this time, we do not have an opening date for vehicles. We do know that we will be able to have partial openings for light trucks and cars earlier than commercial vehicles, but still plan to be within our original three to six-week estimate overall."

Crews begin work each day at 8 a.m., and pedestrian crossing are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with school crossing times at 7:10 and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 3:50 p.m.

After crews finish work for the day at 5 p.m., the bridge will remain open to pedestrians overnight.