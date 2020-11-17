164522
152302
Vernon  

Partial reopening of damaged Baxter Bridge looks like it will be ahead of schedule

Bridge may reopen sooner

- | Story: 316626

A partial reopening of the closed Baxter Bridge east of Enderby will happen sooner than anticipated.

The Ministry of Transportation says its maintenance contractor began repairs on Monday, following the failure of a support truss.

The “serious structural issue" forced the closure of the bridge on Nov. 9 to all but pedestrians and light emergency vehicles.

The ministry says an area at both ends of the bridge has been coned off to provide a working/storage area for equipment and materials.

"To ensure everyone’s safety during repairs and maintain pedestrian access, we will begin having scheduled crossing times for pedestrians. There are scheduled crossings during the day every two hours on the hour for those already at the bridge waiting to cross. The bridge will remain open to pedestrian crossing outside of work hours," bridge area manager Chad Marsh said in an email update.

"At this time, we do not have an opening date for vehicles. We do know that we will be able to have partial openings for light trucks and cars earlier than commercial vehicles, but still plan to be within our original three to six-week estimate overall."

Crews begin work each day at 8 a.m., and pedestrian crossing are scheduled for 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with school crossing times at 7:10 and 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 and 3:50 p.m.

After crews finish work for the day at 5 p.m., the bridge will remain open to pedestrians overnight.

 

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4273570
34 1055 Lawrence Ave
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$180,000
more details
164392


Send us your News Tips!


165331


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pocus
Pocus Vernon SPCA >


165125


Cat politely opens gate for dog

Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...
Jealous puppy is determined to drink from big dog’s bowl
Must Watch
Sunny knows his big buddy Chief has all the nice stuff –
Tuesday Meme Dump- November 17, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153223
163947