Caravan Farm Theatre stages COVID-friendly Christmas sleigh ride production

Photo: Caravan Farm Theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre's winter sleigh ride show is back, with a socially-distanced production.

With many holiday events put on hold due to COVID-19, the Spallumcheen farm theatre says it has come up with a way to host a safe production for its popular Christmas event.

Limited tickets for The Gift go on sale today.

The one-hour sleigh rides will take place from Dec. 8 to Jan. 2, with a 48-person capacity for each show.

With four horse-drawn sleighs or wagons, each accommodating 12 patrons, sleighs will consist of two bubbles of up to six people. Each bubble will be designated a side of the sleigh and separated by a plexiglass barrier running across the middle. All patrons will be required to wear masks.

“These are challenging times for everyone, and now more than ever, we need to find ways to affirm our sense of community. As a professional arts organization, we exist to do just that – create moments for people to reflect and connect. We will continue to be here for our community, with our highest priority being the health and safety of our audience, teamsters, ride attendants, and artists,” says artistic director Estelle Shook.

Caravan surveyed 3,000 patrons in October, asking if they would be interested in attending this year's production and if they felt comfortable sharing a sleigh. Out of 955 responses, 80 per cent said they would be interested.

The Gift was written in 1943 by Philip Van Doren Stern and was the basis for holiday classic film It's a Wonderful Life. The production will be narrated by renowned stage, TV, and film actor Allan Louis, who is recording his narration from his home in Stratford, Ont.

“The Gift is a return to the essential – the timeless act of gathering with loved ones to listen to a story well told,” Shook says. “This year, the incomparable Allan Louis will join us in voice, to take us on a journey through the winter’s night to find the ties that bind us together.”

Tickets must be booked in advance. Call the Caravan Farm Theatre box office at 1-866-546-8533 or visit https://caravanfarmtheatre.com/show/the-gift/.