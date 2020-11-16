165257
Vernon  

Pipe burst evacuates The Cliffs, residents may be temporarily displaced

Flood evacuates apartments

- | Story: 316546

Residents of The Cliffs apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue were evacuated Monday afternoon when a pipe burst, causing a small flood on the third floor.

The water supply line broke in the ceiling, shot a significant amount of water into the third-floor unit and that excess water seeped down causing water damage in the lower units.

"We evacuated the residents and we have the water turned off now," says fire captain Colin Clarke. "We're just in the process of assessing damages and the living situation."

It is not yet confirmed whether any residents will be temporarily displaced from their homes, although it is a possibility.

"The extent of the damage sustained to the building could warrant some residents having to stay somewhere else," says Clarke. "But we won't know for sure until we do a thorough inspection of all the units to assess the damage."

Over dozen confused residents were milling about outside in the rain while fire crews and public works went into the building to tend to the incident.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more details and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164177
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4316413
5469 South Perimeter Way
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$560,000
more details
164990


Send us your News Tips!


161329


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pocus
Pocus Vernon SPCA >


165331


Little girl accidentally throws popsicle

Must Watch
That escalated quickly.
Instagram vs. Reality
Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162959
162265