Pipe burst evacuates The Cliffs, residents may be temporarily displaced

Photo: John Lawless

Residents of The Cliffs apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue were evacuated Monday afternoon when a pipe burst, causing a small flood on the third floor.

The water supply line broke in the ceiling, shot a significant amount of water into the third-floor unit and that excess water seeped down causing water damage in the lower units.

"We evacuated the residents and we have the water turned off now," says fire captain Colin Clarke. "We're just in the process of assessing damages and the living situation."

It is not yet confirmed whether any residents will be temporarily displaced from their homes, although it is a possibility.

"The extent of the damage sustained to the building could warrant some residents having to stay somewhere else," says Clarke. "But we won't know for sure until we do a thorough inspection of all the units to assess the damage."

Over dozen confused residents were milling about outside in the rain while fire crews and public works went into the building to tend to the incident.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for more details and will update the story as more information becomes available.