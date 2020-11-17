Quiet Vernon green space littered with drug needles

Photo: Jhon Green

A Vernon man was angered to find drug needles and other paraphernalia strewn around a quiet spot on the edge of downtown.

Jhon Green says he came across new, unused syringes, numerous tie-off rubber bands, alcohol swabs and purified water, along with garbage in a green space at the confluence of Bella Vista Road, 30th Avenue and 32nd Avenue.

His post on the Vernon Rant and Rave (uncensored) Facebook page has garnered more than 100 comments.

Green lamented that drug users can get clean needles free from Interior Health, but then this is what happens to them.

That prompted an avalanche of replies about diabetes patients and others having to pay for their supplies, while street drug users do not.

Some suggested Green report the site to the city and police.

It is on private property, and signs there ask people not to trespass. Despite this, trails at the base of the cliff are widely used.

"In this case, they didn't try hiding it," Green wrote. "It was right in the middle of the trail. Usually, (you) have to look between the big rocks and the hidden areas to find stuff like this. I picked up the syringes so that no kid comes along and starts playing with them. Although I don't think any sane parent would let a kid play in that bush area due to the amount of homeless camping that goes on there."

He said he has called authorities several times with concerns about the area.

"I learned that the owner of the property is responsible for the cleanup and cost. I hate to be the one to cause somebody financial hardship due to a homeless problem. I try to educate the people I run into there, encouraging them to keep their camp clean, and I will not report them."