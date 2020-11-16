164996
Vernon volunteers raise money to place boulders blocking vehicles from driving often forgotten graves

Graves were driven over

Volunteers with the Vernon and District Family History Society were shocked to learn impatient visitors were driving over unmarked graves at Vernon's Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

But, that has stopped now, thanks to the recent placement of two large, engraved rocks that block vehicle access to the row of burial sites.

Society members Alice Lee and Gilda Koenig, both retired Telus employees, raised money that was matched by the company for the project. 

Vivian Elgie with the society says only one grave in that row has a headstone. That's because those buried there were patients of the former Provincial Home for the Aged, many of whom had no families to lay them to rest.

The old age home operated in Vernon from 1948 to 1961.

The boulders are engraved with a message in remembrance of the residents of the home.

"I have no idea why people would do that," Elgie said of the short cut drivers were taking through the cemetery.

"Placing the rocks there will stop them from doing that... I don't think people knew what they were doing."

