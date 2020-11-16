Serious repairs needed to Vernon's Headgates dam and spillway

Photo: RDNO

Serious repairs are needed to the dam at Headgates Reservoir, which serves Vernon as one of the main reservoirs in the Duteau Creek water system.

The dam at the reservoir, also known as Harvey Lake, has been rated as high-risk by Dam Safety BC.

The dam was commissioned in 1965, and its infrastructure dates back even further.

The Regional District of North Okanagan concluded that improvements are needed to both the dam and spillway, which will be covered under Greater Vernon Water's 2021 capital budget.

"Originally planned for construction in 2020, this project was set back to 2021 upon the increase of the dam consequence safety rating, which triggered more stringent requirements and a redesign," reads the capital expenditure summary.

"The higher cost is reflective of the higher safety rating design requirements."

The expenditure is rated as a high priority and is estimated to cost $1.68 million – $1.167 million will be covered by the operating reserve, while the remaining $510,000 will be funded through the 2021 capital budget.