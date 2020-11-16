164996
Vernon's Tolko Industries announces joint venture on Alabama sawmill

Vernon-based Tolko Industries has teamed up with a U.S. partner on a joint-venture sawmill in Alabama.

Tolko announced the partnership with Jasper Lumber Co. on Monday.

The 50-50 joint-venture includes an existing sawmill, shavings business, log chipper, and trucking operations in Jasper, Ala. The collaboration will be known as Jasper Forest Products LLC.

It is expected to bring economic and employment benefits to both companies. 

“This joint-venture project is an important part of our company growth, and we’re excited to be investing in this mill with Jasper Lumber Company,” said Tolko CEO Brad Thorlakson. “This is our third U.S. lumber partnership and supports our product and geographic diversification. We’re pleased to support this facility and enhance its sales, marketing, and logistic capabilities to service existing and new customers across North America and abroad.” 

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Tolko,” said Jasper chief operating officer Roy Beall. “Tolko has a proven track record in our industry and a long family history in the lumber manufacturing business.... We look forward to working with Tolko, our valued customers, and the state and local economic development community as we create jobs and expand capacity from our current 70 (million board feet) to approximately 200.”

The Jasper sawmill is located in the city of Jasper, in Northern Alabama. Its current product mix includes 2x4, 2x6, 4x4, and 6x6 lumber. 

