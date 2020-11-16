Okanagan chambers team up to promote in-region tourism

Photo: Contributed

Chamber of commerce members are being invited to "Experience the Okanagan."

Chambers throughout the region, including Vernon, Enderby, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Kelowna, Greater Westside, Summerland, Penticton and South Okanagan are encouraging region-wide travel as the Okanagan "begin(s) to rebuild from COVID."

"Local member businesses have come together to help promote our region, and encourage other chamber members to safely get out and explore all that we have to offer, right here at home," the chambers say.

Open to chamber members only, the Experience Okanagan campaign is giving away eight packages "to explore our backyard as a thank you for your continued support."

If you're not a chamber member, you can still enter here if you email your favourite way to support local to [email protected].

The deadline to enter is Nov. 24. You must be 19 years of age or older, and only one entry per email address is permitted.

Prize winners will be drawn on Nov. 25.

The various prize packages include, food, accommodation and gift certificates to participating businesses.

In Vernon, these include the Castle at Swan Lake, SilverStar Mountain Resort, and The Kal.

In Kelowna, Hyatt Place hotel, Big White, and Vivid Tours.

In Penticton, the Lakeside Villa Inn & Suites, The Nest, OGO Float, Maple Leaf Spirits, and Cannery Brewing.