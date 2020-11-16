165076
152302
Vernon  

Okanagan chambers team up to promote in-region tourism

Experience the Okanagan

- | Story: 316510

Chamber of commerce members are being invited to "Experience the Okanagan."

Chambers throughout the region, including Vernon, Enderby, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Kelowna, Greater Westside, Summerland, Penticton and South Okanagan are encouraging region-wide travel as the Okanagan "begin(s) to rebuild from COVID."

"Local member businesses have come together to help promote our region, and encourage other chamber members to safely get out and explore all that we have to offer, right here at home," the chambers say.

Open to chamber members only, the Experience Okanagan campaign is giving away eight packages "to explore our backyard as a thank you for your continued support."

If you're not a chamber member, you can still enter here if you email your favourite way to support local to [email protected].

The deadline to enter is Nov. 24. You must be 19 years of age or older, and only one entry per email address is permitted.

Prize winners will be drawn on Nov. 25.

The various prize packages include, food, accommodation and gift certificates to participating businesses.

In Vernon, these include the Castle at Swan Lake, SilverStar Mountain Resort, and The Kal.

In Kelowna, Hyatt Place hotel, Big White, and Vivid Tours.

In Penticton, the Lakeside Villa Inn & Suites, The Nest, OGO Float, Maple Leaf Spirits, and Cannery Brewing.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165044
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4280054
1023 2440 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details
163406


Send us your News Tips!


165038


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pocus
Pocus Vernon SPCA >


163183


Instagram vs. Reality

Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch
Lindsay Lohan returning to The Masked Singer Australia judging panel
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan has confirmed her return as a judge on the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
162265