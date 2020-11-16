165076
Vernon  

Vernon's new community radio station invites public to have their say

New station nears launch

Community radio in Vernon is getting close to being on the air, and preparations are picking up.

Board members and directors of the Vernon Community Radio Society invite the public to participate in their virtual annual general meeting.

When the station gets on the air, it will operate as 97.9 Valley FM. The non-profit society that will operate the station received its community FM radio licensing about two months ago.

"Our board has worked hard over the past two years to get this project off the ground, and now that we have a licence, the real work begins with fundraising, volunteer recruitment and creation of the station both on and off the air," says society chair Gord Leighton. "We would like to encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming involved with the station and the society to register for the AGM and help us in the next steps to getting Valley FM on air."

Valley FM programming will be comprised of a mix of music genres, news and spoken word. Local guests, musicians and community programming will be featured consistently on Valley FM's airwaves.

If you would like to attend the meeting on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., you must pre-register to receive the Zoom link. To do so, email vice-chair Vicki Proulx at [email protected] or call 250-938-1327.

