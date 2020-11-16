164996
Vernon  

Duteau Creek UV Facility shuts down temporarily for repairs

UV water treatment shut off

Greater Vernon Water's Duteau Creek UV facility will be shutting down temporarily for repairs.

Last fall, a leak was discovered in a pipe. The leak was given a temporary fix to allow the plant to continue to function, and a permanent fix was planned for the spring.

When spring came, the repairs were delayed again due to snow and waiting for a mechanical part. The fix is moving forward now that irrigation season is over.

"While water will not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with the clarification process (diffused air floatation or DAF) and chlorine by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant," the Regional District of North Okanagan says in a press release. "This is the same treatment process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019."

All Greater Vernon Water customers will be affected, since Duteau Creek recently became the only source with the shutdown of the Kalamalka Lake water source on Oct. 24, due to algae blooms.

"The water is still treated and is safe," says Tricia Brett, RDNO water quality manager. "This work is continuing from a previous leak."

This is not a boil water notice, although the RDNO says anyone who wishes to be extra cautious can boil their water for drinking, brushing teeth and washing fruits and vegetables.

Repairs are expected to begin today.

