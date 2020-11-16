164522
Vernon  

Local filmmaker creates movie following Spider-Man through Vernon

Vernon's Spider-Man

Have you seen Spider-Man swinging through the streets of Vernon?

Local filmmaker Mitchell Vanlerberg created a fan movie called Spider Island, which follows the adventures of Spider-Man through the city as tribute to the Spider-Man creators who passed away a couple years ago.

"I was a really big Spider-Man fan growing up, and in 2018 we lost both the co-creators of Spider-Man, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko," says Vanlerberg. "I really wanted to make a love letter to Spider-Man as a tribute to them."

Vanlerberg wrote, directed, starred, edited and produced the film, and the other characters were played by a mixture of his friends and volunteer actors.

"It's a non-profit so I'm not able to make any money off of it," he says. "Everyone that was involved in the film did it out of the goodness of their heart, and I couldn't have done it without them."

The entire process took Vanlerberg about two years, and Spider Island is getting ready to premiere at the Vernon Towne Cinema later this month.

""This is the first time I've ever had a large screening for one of my films," he says. "I'm very excited to show it off."

There will be three screenings at the Towne Cinema on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and Spider Island's Facebook page.

