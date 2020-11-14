Repairs on Enderby's Baxter Bridge will begin Monday

Photo: Google Street View

Repairs on Enderby's Baxter Bridge are expected to begin Monday.

Last week, the bridge on Trinity Valley Road was closed to most vehicle traffic after a support truss failed. The Ministry of Transportation called it a “serious structural issue.”

The bridge has remained open to pedestrians, but on Monday, crews will begin work on the bridge.

“To ensure everyone’s safety during repairs and maintain pedestrian access we will begin having scheduled crossing times for pedestrians,” the Ministry of Transportation said Saturday. “Accommodation will be made for the school children at drop-off and pickup times.”

Work will begin at 8 a.m., and scheduled pedestrian crossings will occur at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. After work is finished for the day at 5 p.m., the bridge will be reopened to pedestrians until the following morning.

Last week, the Ministry said the bridge is expected to remain closed for vehicle traffic for three to six weeks.