Security cam captures Middleton Mountain bear in Coldstream

Middleton Mountain's furry intruder has been caught on camera.

Earlier this week, evidence was left of a bear getting into garbage on Middleton Way in the Coldstream neighbourhood.

Lori Anderson posted security camera video of the bruin to Facebook Friday as it sauntered across her driveway overnight.

The black bear was captured on cam just after 2 a.m.

Not all bears are hibernating yet, and residents near interface areas such as Middleton Mountain, between Vernon and Coldstream, are advised to secure their garbage and only put it out on the morning of collection.