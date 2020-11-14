Earth Strike Vernon flag event set for Nov. 23

Photo: Unsplash/Siriwan Srisuwan

Earth Strike Vernon and students and staff at W.L. Seaton Secondary School will be flying flags in call to action on climate change.

On Nov. 23, students will write their hopes with regard to the climate onto pieces of fabric.

"The small flags will then be fastened to the fence at Macdonald Park, facing 27th Street, where they will remain as a visible reminder that we all need to take the climate crisis seriously," Earth Strike spokesperson Kieran Grandbois said in a press release.

It's hoped the activity, which resembles the Buddhist use of prayer flags, will help put the city's Climate Action Plan front of mind for citizens.

The 'Fly Your Flag Day' event is set for 11:30 a.m.

All School District 22 students are invited to participate in this event, which has been principally organized by W.L. Seaton students and teachers.