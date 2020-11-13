Impatient driver hits horse on north Westside Road

Photo: Betty Hunter

A Westside Road resident says she was on her way to work, Thursday, when she came across semi-wild horses on the road.

"Of course, I stopped," Charolette Birdstone posted on the Vernon Rant & Rave (uncensored) Facebook page.

She saw a car coming and started flashing her lights, but the vehicle carried on and slammed into one of the horses.

"They didn't even stop or anything."

The incident happened about 5 a.m., before sunrise, near the Little Kingdom store.

Birdstone says she didn't get a licence plate as it was too dark, but that the horse did move off the road and walked away.

"I hope he's OK," she wrote.

Westside Road through the Okanagan Indian Band reserve is open rangeland, and horses and cattle often wander freely. In such cases, livestock has the right of way.

Emily Wilson-Francois replied to the post, saying: "Open range closes Nov. 15. My cows are on the range, but as a responsible cattle owner, yes, my dad and I try our best to keep our own livestock off and away from the road, but they seem to travel more at night and right now our cows will actually be making their way home before I can go out and bring them home."

The incident follows another last month, when a large group of horses was seen trotting down the road.