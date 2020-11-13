165362
165412
Vernon  

Impatient driver hits horse on north Westside Road

Horse struck on Westside Rd

- | Story: 316345

A Westside Road resident says she was on her way to work, Thursday, when she came across semi-wild horses on the road.

"Of course, I stopped," Charolette Birdstone posted on the Vernon Rant & Rave (uncensored) Facebook page.

She saw a car coming and started flashing her lights, but the vehicle carried on and slammed into one of the horses.

"They didn't even stop or anything."

The incident happened about 5 a.m., before sunrise, near the Little Kingdom store.

Birdstone says she didn't get a licence plate as it was too dark, but that the horse did move off the road and walked away.

"I hope he's OK," she wrote.

Westside Road through the Okanagan Indian Band reserve is open rangeland, and horses and cattle often wander freely. In such cases, livestock has the right of way.

Emily Wilson-Francois replied to the post, saying: "Open range closes Nov. 15. My cows are on the range, but as a responsible cattle owner, yes, my dad and I try our best to keep our own livestock off and away from the road, but they seem to travel more at night and right now our cows will actually be making their way home before I can go out and bring them home."

The incident follows another last month, when a large group of horses was seen trotting down the road.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164247
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
165158


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Trick
Trick Vernon SPCA >


160189


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164773
163919