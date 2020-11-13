Contactless visits with Santa this year at Village Green shopping centre

Photo: Village Green shopping centre

Santa is returning to Vernon's Village Green shopping centre.

He'll be there starting Nov. 28

"We've worked hard with Santa to find a contactless way for kids to meet the big guy and experience the magic of the season," the mall says on its Facebook page.

"Our Santa Experience provides children with an interactive, socially distanced visit in Santa's Workshop."

Visits must be reserved online via the mall's website. Book your spot along with a donation to the United Way.

Santa visits are booked in 10-minute intervals. Spots are limited and are offered on a first come, first served basis.

Photos will not be provided this year, but parents can take their own.

To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, each Santa Experience allows up to four people from the same household.