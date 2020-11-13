165260
165412
Vernon  

Contactless visits with Santa this year at Village Green shopping centre

Santa coming back to mall

Contributed - | Story: 316334

Santa is returning to Vernon's Village Green shopping centre.

He'll be there starting Nov. 28

"We've worked hard with Santa to find a contactless way for kids to meet the big guy and experience the magic of the season," the mall says on its Facebook page.

"Our Santa Experience provides children with an interactive, socially distanced visit in Santa's Workshop."

Visits must be reserved online via the mall's website. Book your spot along with a donation to the United Way.

Santa visits are booked in 10-minute intervals. Spots are limited and are offered on a first come, first served basis.

Photos will not be provided this year, but parents can take their own.

To ensure the safety of patrons and staff, each Santa Experience allows up to four people from the same household.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Trick
Trick Vernon SPCA >


163601


TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.
Patrick Dempsey: ‘Grey’s Anatomy return was a rewarding and healing process’
Showbiz
Patrick Dempsey has opened up on reuniting with Ellen Pompeo for...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165011
162265